Future looks good for talented Hartlepool artist Sam

Hartlepool artist Sam Dunn has designs on a successful career in graphic design.

The 27-year-old has a client list including Kerrang, Adidas and the Sunday Times.

Poster for rock band Mastodon

Sam, 27, studied for a BTEC national diploma in graphic design and an A-level in photography at Cleveland College of Art and Design, where she began creating gig posters and T-shirts for both local and national bands.

After graduating from the Central Saint Martins with a first-class degree in graphic design and illustration, she is now developing a successful international career, from packaging for Becks Oktoberfest limited edition beer in the US, to the cover for a book celebrating Black Sabbath, and a poster for US heavy metal band Mastodon.

“It’s exactly what I wanted to do since I was young and I’m always thankful that I managed to achieve my dream,” she said.

“I love working from home because I have a lot more freedom to do exactly what I’d like to do on a day to day basis and I don’t feel trapped by regular office hours.

“I also enjoy the variation in work, with no two days being the same and always something new to work on and look forward to.

“Studying at a specialist arts college really helped me to develop my creativity and focus this into a career path.

“I had always been interested in art, so I decided to study at CCAD rather than go down the conventional route.

“The course really helped me develop a personal style and point me towards my goal.”

Artwork for Becks Oktoberfest

Cover illustration for Kerrang magazine