Gadget: top 5 kitchen blenders

We look at 5 of the best kitchen blenders out there...

Breville VBL062 Blend Active Personal Blender, www.amazon.co.uk, £21.99

Making blending fast and simple, the Breville Blend-Active is ideal for the health conscious to make homemade sports nutrition and protein shakes. With a small, but powerful chopper you can crush ice and chop tough fruits or nuts, meaning you can make delicious iced-juice slushies, extra thick smoothies and breakfast drinks. Unlike protein shakers, the Blend-Active’s design prevents powder collecting around the edges for an ultra-smooth drink.

Aldi Nutrient Power Blender, www.aldi.co.uk, £69.99

Create healthy homemade smoothies, super fruity slushies, deliciously healthy desserts and nutritious dips, soups and sauces with this high-powered innovative blender. You can use the variable speed control to adjust the blade speed of every blend, achieving a range of textures, from smooth purées to chunky salsas and crushed ice to juices.

Nutri Ninja Pro, www.currys.co.uk, £34.97

Whatever you throw it at, the Nutri Ninja Pro makes light work of ingredients with a 900 W motor and specially designed, patented Pro Extractor Blades, making it ideal for making smoothies with frozen fruit. The Nutri Ninja Pro will crush ice, blitz nuts, seeds, whole fruits, and vegetables into a smooth puree. As all the ingredients are blended you’ll be able to enjoy 100% of the valuable nutrition that you put in.

Nutribullet, www.argos.co.uk, £79.99

NutriBullet’s powerful 600 watt motor and cyclonic technology creates delicious NutriBlasts by breaking down fruits, vegetables, seeds and nuts through the turbo extraction blades. It pulverises stems, seeds and skins where some of the usually neglected essential nutrition lies, giving you a fast and easy way to your Five a Day! The 15 Piece Kit, EXCLUSIVELY available at ARGOS, offers an added value NutriBullet Oversized Cup (909ml), Flip Top Lid & a Hardback Recipe Book (Save £30 RRP). The Deluxe way to NutriBlast.

Magimix Le Blender, Cream, www.johnlewis.com, £139.95 - £179.99

Automatic pre-set functions for soup, smoothies, frozen desserts and crushed ice ensure you don’t have to muddle through confusing settings: simply press a button and you’re on your way to delicious, healthy snacks and meals. There is also a pulse setting for extra control. This powerful and quiet machine uses the exclusive BlenderMix system for a finer blend. The heat-resistant glass jug has a watertight lid and pouring lip for complete ease of use. A large 1.8L capacity provides plenty of space, and thanks to a 1200W output it won’t be long until you are enjoy the fruits of your culinary labour! The spatula helps you get every last drop out of this blender, and you can creatively experiment using the included recipe book.