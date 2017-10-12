Gadgets: 5 of the best food processors

We look at 5 of the best food processors

Kenwood CH1085A Mini Chopper - Silver, £24.00, www.tesco.com

A compact food chopper that quickly and efficiently chops your food, the Kenwood CH185A mini chopper achieves a finer blend than manual chopping thanks to its durable stainless-steel blades, powerful motor and two-speed control. This mini chopper comes in a stylish silver finish.

Lakeland Press & Chop, £27.99, www.lakeland.co.uk

Efficiently chopping everything from nuts, herbs, garlic and onions to meat, fish, fruit and vegetables, our compact one-touch Press & Chop is a versatile food chopper sure to speed up your food prep. It is also great for puréeing baby food or making breadcrumbs with its super-sharp stainless steel blade and powerful 600W motor.

NutriFamily Veggie Bullet, £129.99, www.argos.com

The latest addition to the NutriFamily, the new and exciting Veggie Bullet is a 3-in-1 electric Spiralizer, Shredder and Slicer that makes healthy eating convenient and delicious. Veggie Bullet does so much more than spiralise. With settings for shredding, slicing and spiralising, this versatile machine preps huge quantities of vegetables, fruits, cooked meats and more in mere seconds – allowing you to prepare and serve a wide variety of healthy foods in fun and exciting ways.

NINJA Nutri Bowl Duo NN100UK Food Processor - Silver, £99.99, www.currys.co.uk

Save space on your worktop with the compact Ninja Nutri Bowl Duo which conveniently offers the functionality of two appliances in one – a food processor and blender. You can chop ingredients, mix dough, puree dips and sauces, blend up smoothies, and extract nutrients from whole fruits and vegetables. The personal Nutri Ninja cups are ideal for mixing drinks to take with you on the go.

KitchenAid 2.1L Food Processor, Almond Cream, £134.99 - £149.00, www.johnlewis.com

Boasting KitchenAid’s signature sleek aesthetic, this stylish food processor will take centre stage in your kitchen without taking up too much space. Featuring a 2.1L capacity, this model is designed for versatility and the high quality performance KitchenAid is known for.

Comes with a three year guarantee covering parts and labour.