Game against Pools’ youth team kicks off college fundraising

A match against some of Hartlepool United’s finest young footballers paid off for students and staff at SRC Bede Sixth Form.

The college team not only got to put their skills to the test against Pools’ youth team, but they made it count by raising money for charity at the same time.

Event organiser Dave Morgan delivered a cheque this week to Hartlepool United’s home ground on behalf of Prostate Cancer UK.

He said: “It was an amazing opportunity to host Hartlepool’s youth team and everyone who took part loved it.”

Dave, who is manager of the SRC Sports Centre in Billingham, where the friendly contest took place, added: “What better chance to raise money and awareness for such a worthy cause?”

The college chose Prostate Cancer UK knowing that it is a charity close to both Hartlepool United FC and their honorary president Jeff Stelling’s hearts.

Last year the TV sports presenter raised significant funds and awareness of the cause when he walked 10 marathons in 10 days from Hartlepool to Wembley.

This March he plans to do the same again, this time taking in 40 football clubs, from Exeter City to Newcastle United.

While the youth squad proved tough competition for the students, both teams enjoyed the match which was the first game played on the centre’s new Astro pitch.

Hartlepool’s operations director Mark Burrows said: “We are always delighted to support community efforts like this, plus the youth team got some good practice under their belts.

“We have close ties with Prostate Cancer UK, so we were happy to be able to help raise funds and awareness.”