Game of Thrones and Porridge star Peter Vaughan dies aged 93

Game Of Thrones actor Peter Vaughan has died at the age of 93, his agent said.

The star was best known for his role as Maester Aemon in the TV hit, while he also appeared in sitcom Porridge.

Joanna Lumley and Peter Vaughan. Picture: Press Association.

A statement from his agent, Sally Long-Innes, said: "This is to confirm that very sadly Peter Vaughan passed away at approximately 10.30 this morning.

"He died peacefully with his family around him."

Despite being in only three episodes of Porridge alongside Ronnie Barker and Richard Beckinsale, Vaughan made his mark as villain Harry "Grouty" Grout.

He was appearing in a play when he was asked to take on the role.

"I still get people saying 'Let you out, have they, Grouty?" the actor said more than 40 years later.

"I was in just three episodes and, of course, the feature film, so I have to thank the writers Dick Clement and Ian La Frenais for the fact I'm one of the characters people always remember when they talk about Porridge because Grouty is so prominent - even though I'm not there.

"Everybody's frightened to death of him, so they talked about him a lot and so it was a huge character but I didn't have to be there," he previously told the Sunday Post.