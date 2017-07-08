Gardening: 5 of the best bird bath tables

We look at 5 of the best bird bath for your garden.

Blue dipper bird bath, www.rspb.org.uk, £17.99

This pretty terracotta bird bath in blue glaze features two sweet ceramic birds sitting on an unglazed rim (pebbles are not included). It can be placed directly onto the ground or on a raised bed or low wall.

Coniston bird bath, www.rspb.org.uk, £32.99

A large, impressive bird bath made from durable Clayplas, a mix of recycled plastic and clay. This bird bath is resistant to warping and cracking, even in heavy frost and icy conditions, so it can safely be left outside all year round. It has a textured rim to offer grip to the birds and a smooth, easy to clean inner surface.

Echoes ceramic bird bath, www.rspb.org.uk, £25.99

High-fired, frost resistant, durable and sturdy, it’s wonderfully ornamental, but totally functional. The attractive rippled, graduated depth makes it safe for birds and a pretty addition to your garden.

Supplied with matching ceramic feet.

Bronze bird bath, www.rspb.org.uk, £16.99

An excellent value bird bath, made from lightweight weatherproof resin with an attractive bronze finish. Easy to clean, shallow dish (7 cm) for bird safety. It looks great, too.

Bird bath, www.rspb.org.uk, £16.99

An excellent value bird bath, made from lightweight weatherproof resin with a classic verdigris finish. Easy to clean, shallow dish (7 cm) for bird safety. Simple assembly required, no tools necessary. Supplied with ground pegs.