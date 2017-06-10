Gardening: 5 of the best garden heaters

We look at 5 of the best heaters for your garden

Palm Springs Outdoor Pyramid Patio Heater, www.tesco.com, £249.99

Easily lit with a push of the electronic ignition, you’ll add warmth, light and style to your garden or patio in just a few seconds. Safety is at the heart of this product - the model is CE approved so you know it’s built to a high standard.

Outback Meteor Patio Heater, www.dobbies.co.uk, £169.99

The Outback Meteor Patio Heater in Barbecue Red is ideal to keep snug and warm in a spring or autumn evening before, during or after enjoying the delights of your BBQ.

La Hacienda Swirl Clay Chimenea, www.homebase.co.uk, £48.89

It has been handmade from clay and hand painted in a lovely sea blue and red finish with intricate swirl pattern on the flue. This chimenea comes complete with a rain lid and solid steel stand.

La Hacienda Fasa Rustic Fire Pit, www.homebase.co.uk, £59.99

Simple yet attractive, this firebowl is made from durable cast iron and the log store frame from sturdy steel. With a natural oxidised finish this firepit will require little maintenance.

Athens Patio Heater in Silver, www.tesco.com, £299.00

Athens outdoor patio heater with inner quartz tube which protects swirling flame. Featuring stainless steel frame, electronic ignition lighter and anti-tilt switch. Requires butane gas. 5-10m squared heating area.