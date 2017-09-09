Gardening: 5 of the best garden playhouses

We look at 5 of the best garden playhouses...

TP Toys Forest Cabin Playhouse, www.johnlewis.co.uk, £229.99

Set up your home away from home with the TP Toys Forest Cabin Playhouse! It’s the perfect base in the back garden to get away from parents, play with toys and have tea parties with friends!

Shire Kitty Playhouse, www.garden.street.co.uk, £219.99

Shire’s Kitty Playhouse is the perfect first playhouse for your child. With features including an extending veranda and one opening window, it is as attractive as it is practical and will naturally fit in with its surroundings in your garden. The playhouse also features a single door and is dip treated for protection against the elements.

Woodbury Playhouse, B&Q, www.diy.com, £185

This Woodbury Playhouse is great for inspiring hours of inventive role play and encouraging active outdoor play. This playhouse is supplied unpainted so you can finish it in your child’s favourite colour.

Command Post Playhouse, www.garden.street.co.uk, £259.99

The Command Post Playhouse from Shire offers an exciting outdoor space for young imaginations to go wild. Windows to the front and side allow a wide view of the field of play whilst opening water pistol ports allow the young player to defend their post against invaders. An optional platform can aid creative play further; allowing kids to look down on their parents below. The playhouse features a single door and is dip treated for protection.

Rowlinson Playaway Swiss Cottage, www.dobbies.com, £649.00

The Rowlinson Playaway Swiss Cottage playhouse features three fixed windows, a solid board roof, tongue and groove floor, and has an upstairs platform with an in-built ladder.