Gardening: 5 of the best lanterns

We look at 5 of the best laterns for your garden.
Cloud White Miami Lanterns, www.lights4fun.co.uk/, £22.99
Inspired by the chic parties of sunny Miami, this elegant trio of solar lanterns is ideal for decorating the sky above your guests at weddings, garden parties and picnics.
Arthouse Tian Wallpaper, www.arthouse.com, £35.00
A magical bright multi-coloured, photographic Japanese lantern design, enhanced with a textured pleated fabric effect wallpaper
Antique Gold Moroccan Lantern, www.miafleur.com, £15.95
This antique gold Moroccan lantern is absolutely stunning and is the perfect way to light up those alfresco dinner parties. It has a beautiful antique gold effect finish, with glimpses of white showing through, to give it a wonderfully aged feel. Whether used indoors or in the garden, this lantern will add a touch of Moroccan opulence to any setting. Made from metal.
Carlton Spiral Lantern, www.lights4fun.co.uk/, £9.99
Inspired by the cool suburbs of Melbourne our solar lantern is a unique twist on garden lighting made from a metal spiral entwined with silver micro lights.
Solar Funky Fruit Strawberry Lantern, www.glow.co.uk, £25.00
Fresh and fruity, this stunning solar lantern is shaped just like a strawberry adding a fun splash of colour to your garden. With hand painted glass panels spaced between detailed metal panels, this stunning garden lanterns casts colourful light onto surrounding surfaces and a pretty silhouette. Hang in trees or place on patios, decking or on pathways for playful garden lighting this summer.