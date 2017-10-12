Gardening: 5 of the best plant pots

We look at 5 of the best garden plant pots

Patterned Garden Plant Pot - Orange and Blue, www.rinkit.com, £3.99

Add colour to your garden with our beautiful Nicola Spring Patterned Garden Plant Pot in Orange and Blue Print This garden planter has a durable glazed finish and is hand printed in beautiful summer colours. Ideal for use as an indoor plant pot and outdoor plants you can mix and match from our colourful plant pot collection.

Block Striped Concrete Plant Pot Cover (large) , The Contemporary Home, www.tch.net, £9.00

A heavy weighted plant pot in rustic stone concrete with a block stripe design, ideal for either indoor or outdoor use. A fantastic present for any green fingered enthusiast. Small and large available.

Glazed green spiky flowerpot, T&SHOP, www.tandshop.com, £12.60

Glazed with a greenish brown over natural stoneware clay these pots make planting fun, go for double spikes appeal with cacti.

Small metal plant pot, H&M Home, £8.99

This spotty and simply stylish plant pot is perfect for jazzing up your home. It’s small in size, yet big in character. Height 13 cm, diameter at the top 13 cm.

DRUVFLÄDER Water hyacinth/grey plant pot, IKEA, £20

This plant pot will look fantastic in any sitting room or conservatory. Handmade by a skilled craftsman, the pot also comes with a plastic inner to keep it waterproof when watering.