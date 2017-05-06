Gardening kit seized from cannabis farm helps school club grow

A school's gardening club has been given a boost thanks to a raid on two drugs farms.

Calls were made to Cleveland Police raising concerns about the safety of children at Lynnfield Primary School in Hartlepool.

A spokesman for the force said: "Intelligence was gathered by the Neighbourhood Policing Team's police community support officers, which led to the discovery of two cannabis farms, two males were arrested at the scenes and charged to court.

"A large number of items were seized, which were suitable for use in the local school garden.

"These items were donated by Cleveland Police to Lynnfield School to assist with the pupils' gardening club."