Gas company apologises after work runs over schedule

A gas company has apologised to the public for inconvenience after long-running works in Hartlepool have ran over schedule.

A section of Stockton Road from the Burn Valley Gardens roundabout to Stranton re-opened after almost seven weeks on Wednesday as part of a £450,000 upgrade by Northern Gas Networks.

The closure had been advertised for six weeks from March 15, but lasted almost another week due to complications.

Three-way temporary traffic lights have been put in place on Stockton Road at the junction with Westbourne Road.

They are due to be in place until Monday when the lights will move to outside of 147 Stockton Road.

Northern Gas Networks says the project is scheduled for completion and the site will be cleared by Friday, May 12.

Stuart Armin, Construction Services Area Manager for Northern Gas Networks said: “We understand nobody likes roadworks and would like to apologise for any inconvenience customers may have experienced while these essential works are taking place.

“We’d like to thank our customers for their patience as we complete this project as quickly as possible.”

Northern Gas Networks is upgrading 360 metres of ageing metal gas mains with new plastic pipes, to ensure the safe and continued gas supply to the area for years to come.

The company says the scheme is progressing well, but has run over due to the complexity of the engineering work involved and the depth of the main.

Diversions had been in place on the busy section of Stockton Road during the closure.

A Hartlepool Borough council spokesman said: “We met last week with representatives of Northern Gas Networks which is responsible for these major gas main renewal works, to seek assurances over the timescale of the project.

“At that time, they said the works affecting access to and from Burn Valley roundabout would be completed and the road closures lifted on May 3.”