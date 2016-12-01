Gas leak at Durham station sparks major train delays

A gas leak at Durham station is causing major delays for train travelers.

Delays of up to 40 minutes are expected between Newcastle and York until 1pm.

Cross Country services between Glasgow Central, Edinburgh, Newcastle and Birmingham New Street, Reading and Plymouth, are affected, as are Trans Pennine Express trains between Newcastle and Liverpool Lime Street, and Virgin Trains East Coast services between Edinburgh and London King's Cross.

‏@Virgin_TrainsEC tweeted: "Services are being cancelled/diverted due to the gas leak at #Durham"