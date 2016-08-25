GCSE results: Shotton Hall in Peterlee scoops top marks across County Durham

GCSE students from The Academy at Shotton Hall have helped the school claim the top spot in the county.

The 16-year-olds who sat their exams at the Peterlee school brought home the best set of results the school has ever seen and the best across County Durham.

A delighted Kate Hoyland with her results.

A total of 81% of students passed English and maths at grades A* to C, with 80% of students passing five or more GCSEs at A*-C including English and maths.

A third of all students achieved at least three A or A* grade GCSEs with 20% achieving five or more A or A* grade GCSEs.

The school say it rounds off an "excellent academic year" for the academy with its teacher training provision awarded an outstanding grade from school inspectors Ofsted in January and the expansion of their North East Learning Trust to include Easington Academy, Diamond Hall Juniors and Teesdale School and Sixth Form.

Lesley Powell, executive principal at the academy and chief executive of the North East Learning Trust, said: "This year’s GCSE results are absolutely wonderful and everyone at the Academy is exceptionally proud of our students.

Students were delighted with their results from Shotton Hall,

"This is our best set of results our school has ever had, with even more students achieving As and A*s, opening up their options for further study and rewarding careers.

"I’d like to say a huge thank you to our teachers and staff who work tirelessly to give our children equal access to the very best educational opportunities, and who, like me, are absolutely thrilled with our students’ achievements.”

The school's top performer was Kate Hoyland, who achieved even A*s and four As.

Sadie Scott was also did exceptionally well with five A*s and four As, while Josh Carr came top of the boys with five A*s and three As.

Kate is going on to study A-levels in maths, physics and chemistry at English Martyrs and hopes to go onto university to become a chemical engineer.

Sadie is hoping to study medicine and is going on to study A-levels in maths, physics, chemistry and biology at Durham Johnson Sixth Form.

Josh is also going on to study at Durham Sixth Form and hopes that A-levels in computing, physics and criminology will set him on the right track for a university place and a career as a computer programmer.

The school's two students who made the most progress were Bradley Lawton and Sara Mullender, with its leaders saying both worked hard to smash their targets, culminating in some great GCSE passes.

Bradley said he was: "very happy and looking forward to going on to study to become a plumber.”