Generous staff spread festive cheer with fundraiser

Generous staff from two businesses came together to spread festive cheer in their community this Christmas.

Hartlepool Training & Employment Services and HTES Northern Limited teamed up once again to hold a Christmas jumper event to raise money for charity.

Previous years have seen colleagues donate the vital cash to Butterwick Hospice - a cause they raise funds for throughout the year - but this Christmas funds raised were donated to Hartlepool Foodbank.

Lisa Coggin, senior manager at Hartlepool Training, said: “This year a member of the team requested the money to be given to the Hartlepool Foodbank to give people the basics to have a nicer Christmas.

“All staff were kind enough to bring along a couple of items of non-perishable foods and some staff even brought bags full of goods. “This allowed us to donate a large hamper along with a substantial amount that was raised from the Christmas jumper event, hopefully allowing people who are less fortunate to have a lovely Christmas.

“Hartlepool Training & Employment Services and HTES Northern Limited would like to take this opportunity to wish everyone a wonderful Christmas and prosperous New Year.”