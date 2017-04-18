Get ready for a vintage display in Hartlepool

An impressive display of vintage vehicles will be back in Hartlepool next weekend.

The vintage show of the Northern Bygones Society has become a yearly attraction in town and often attracts dozens of cars, as well as vans, bikes and other vehicles.

And this year looks set to be another great event with the Annual Vintage and Classic car show to be held on Sunday, April 23, from 10am to 3pm at Tesco’s Belle Vue branch in Hartlepool.

A society official described it as “a great opportunity for the older generation to go down Memory Lane, and the younger generation to see living history.”

And he urged: “If you have a vintage or classic car prior to the year 2000, why not come along and show it.”

The show is just one in a series being lined up this year.

Others in the Hartlepool area include one at Wynyard Hall on Sunday, May 28, from 10am to 4pm.

Blackhall Community Association in Hesleden Road, Blackhall, will also be hosting a society show on Sunday, June 11.

It will run from 10am to 3pm.

The society returns to Hartlepool when it visits Hartlepool Carnival on Saturday, August 12. Fans will get to look at vintage cars from 12pm to 5pm.

Later in the year, classic and vintage cars will be at Greatham for an event on the sports field from 10am to 3pm on Sunday, September 17.

The event will also include an auto jumble stall and the cost is £5 per stall.

Those taking part should bring their own table.

And on Sunday, October 8, Wynyard Hall will once again be the venue from 10am to 3pm.

Those wanting to show their cars will have to book in advance and more details are available from the Northern Bygones Society website.

The Northern Bygones is a classic and vintage car club that organises club meetings and car shows. It has been running since 2011.

Members meet on the second Thursday of each month at the Oakleaf Sport Complex, in Newton Aycliffe.

Membership fees are £15 a year which includes monthly newsletter.

Anyone wanting more information on the society should contact the society leader and event organiser Paul Jackson on (01325) 312183, 07968 367438 or email paul@jacksonsite.co.uk.

To find out more about the society, visit the website at http://www.northernbygones.org.uk/