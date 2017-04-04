Get set to rock at summer festival

Music lovers are expected to flock to a fun festival aiming to raise cash for charity.

The event, called Seaton Rock, will see Hartlepool bands take to the stage at Coach Car Park in Seaton Carew to wow crowds from 11am to 10pm on Saturday, July 1.

The event, which has been organised by Ian Young with help from John Rogers and Joanne Winter, will see all funds go to local cancer charities.

Taking to the stage will be headliners Cast, and bands Space, and The Strypes. Also entertaining music fans, will be rock band The White Negroes from Hartlepool, along with The Endeavours, a Hartlepool-based five piece band playing original, rock and blues-influenced, tracks.

Dig the Old Breed from Hartlepool will also be joined by Fire Lady Luck from Sunderland, Central Parade from Shildon and King Mojo from Middlesbrough.

Alongside the great line- up, the event will feature a special guest appearance from Fresh, who starred on TV show The Voice.

Tickets are selling well for this all-day family festival, but can still be purchased online.

Entry is free for children under the age of five, and tickets are £15 for those aged 16 and under who must be accompanied by an adult. Adult tickets are £25.

On the day there will also be fairground rides and stalls on site.

There are spaces for local companies to place banners around fencing for a small fee, which will go to charity – see the website for details.

Tickets are available to purchase from ModMania on Seaton Carew seafront, or online by visiting: website www.SeatonRock.com or at: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/ date/344984.