Get well soon messages after former Pools boss suffers heart attack

Hartlepool United have sent a ‘get well soon message’ to former boss Neale Cooper after he suffered a heart attack.

Cooper was at the helm during Pools’ most successful period in recent times which ended in the club reaching the League One play off final in 2005.

He returned for a short spell in 2011.

The Scot suffered a heart attack in Aberdeen after spending the day with his children in Inverness.

He posted a picture of him recovering in hospital on Facebook and said: “Thank you for the rapid response by the ambulance crew from Foresterhill and the surgeons who fitted a stent into my blocked artery in my heart.

“Feeling good today but resting in the hospital with its wonderful staff supporting me.

“Thanks for the concern and texts from my fb friends and my friends in general. Still going strong.”

Hartlepool United said on Twitter: “Our very best wishes are with Neale Cooper who is recovering well after suffering a heart attack on Wednesday. Get well soon, Coops!”