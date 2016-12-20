Girls’ football team lifts title just three years after squad formed

A girls’ football team swept all opposition aside to be crowned Durham and Cleveland champions.

The under-11s team from St Aidan’s C of E Memorial Primary School, in Hartlepool, proved to be on strike during a recent competition.

The team won on points and goals scored in a round robin tournament against teams from East Cleveland, Middlesbrough and Redcar and Stockton to clinch the title.

They are now set to go on to compete in the north of England regional finals taking place in Liverpool or Manchester.

Bosses at the school say it comes after a ‘richly deserved’ win in the competition, while a senior councillor described it as ‘an outstanding achievement and builds on the long-standing tradition of high sporting achievement’ in the town’s schools.

The competition is set to be held in March next year.

It comes after the Durham and Cleveland finals were held in Saltburn.

Johnathon Murray, teacher and the under-11s coach at the school, said: “It is an incredible achievement and the girls are absolutely delighted. We only started three years ago and at first we only had 12 players turning up for training.

“Now we get well over 30 every Friday night. Everyone is so enthusiastic and dedicated. This is richly deserved and we would look forward with confidence to the regional finals.”

Mr Murray added: “I’d also like to say a big thank you to Paul Stabler and Amiee Stabler, from Hartlepool Pools Youth, for all their great work with the girls each week.”

Councillor Alan Clark, chairman of the council’s Children’s Services Committee, said: “This is an outstanding achievement and builds on the long-standing tradition of high sporting achievement in many of our primary and secondary schools in Hartlepool.

“I wish the team well at the next stage of the tournament when they will be flying the flag for Hartlepool.”