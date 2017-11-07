Golf day raises £27,000 for Hartlepool’s hospice

Golfers were in the swing of raising cash for charity by boosting hospice funds by £27,000.

The fundraisers at Alice House Hospice say they are delighted with the result of this year’s golf tournament, which has been the charity’s most successful golf fundraiser yet.

Drive Vauxhall, one of the winning teams at the hospice golf day.

The annual event is organised by Rob Hoskins of R K Consultancy and takes place each year at The Wynyard Club.

Every year, the sell-out event sees around 25 teams competing in the four ball competition, which is followed by dinner, prize giving, raffle and auction.

Rob works closely with Alice House throughout the planning process as well as recruiting teams for the day and securing sponsorship of the event.

This year sponsors were Drive Vauxhall and Fine and Country Estate Agents, who have both been sponsors for a number of years and also entered teams in the competition.

Alice House is a vital local resource and I am proud to be able to lend my support Rob Hoskins

Over the 13 years of running the gold tournament, Rob has raised a staggering £165,000 for Alice House, which provides respite care for terminally ill people across Hartlepool and East Durham.

The winners this year were Impec, who took first place, and Drive Vauxhall, which clinched second. There were also a number of additional prizes and awards for other players on the day.

Rob said: “These days are always fantastic and the support that we receive from the teams who come back every year is incredible.

“I’m delighted that they continue to be so popular and successful. Alice House is a vital local resource and I am proud to be able to lend my support.”

L-R: Janice Forbes from the hospice, Karen Hoskins, Julie Hildreth, from the hospice, and Rob Hoskins, at the charity golf day.

In 2016, Rob was presented with an award for his outstanding contribution to Alice House and this year has had a family room within the hospice named after him in recognition of his work.

Julie Hildreth, senior fundraising manager at the hospice, said: “We’d like to say a huge thank you to Rob, his family, our sponsors and all who supported the day.

“These events are hugely popular and seem to get bigger and better each time. This support means a great deal to us and everything raised is used to fund patient care services.”