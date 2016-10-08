Golfers swing into action and raise £23,000 for Hartlepool hospice

Golfers have raised a fantastic £23,000 to help a Hartlepool cause.

The money is a huge boost for the newly renamed Alice House Hospice, which was formerly Hartlepool & District Hospice.

The winning team and event sponsor Drive Vauxhall.

The annual charity tournament, organised by Rob Hoskins of R.K. Consultancy, was held at The Wynyard Club last month and the money will fund the charity’s range of specialist care services that are offered to people and families affected by incurable illnesses.

The event saw 24 teams competing for first and second place as well as a host of other prizes. The winners were event sponsor Drive Vauxhall in first place and regular supporters MKM in second.

Afterwards, a meal and prizegiving was held in the clubhouse, along with a raffle and charity auction.

During the presentations, Rob Hoskins was honoured and presented with an award for his outstanding contribution to the hospice. It comes after he raised around £135,000 in around 12 years.

These days are always fantastic and the support that we receive from the teams who come back every year is incredible. I am delighted that they continue to be so popular and successful and we have already started planning next year’s Rob Hoskins

Rob said: “These days are always fantastic and the support that we receive from the teams who come back every year is incredible. I am delighted that they continue to be so popular and successful and we have already started planning next year’s. The hospice is a vital local resource and I am proud to be able to lend my support.”

The event was sponsored by Drive Vauxhall, Fine & Country and Network Scaffold.

Greg Hildreth, a fundraiser at the Hospice, said: “We would like to say a huge thank you to Rob for his wonderful support and for what he has helped achieve over the years.

“Thanks also go to Rob’s family who helped out on the day, Chris Mounter and the staff at The Wynyard Club, all our sponsors, the teams, our compere Mike Fenwick, Hartlepool United Football Club and everyone else who supported the day.

“These events are so important to sustaining our work and make a huge difference to the lives of the people and families who access our services.”

Anyone interested in supporting or taking part in next year’s event, should contact Greg on (01429) 855529 or email ghildreth@alicehousehospice.co.uk

The name change for the hospice comes in recognition of its founder, Alice Bendle.

The charity would not be what it is today if it hadn’t been for the vision and determination of the mum-of-four In 1969, the 59-year- old was undergoing a routine hospital operation when doctors told her she may die.

Thankfully, she recovered but the experience left her passionate about making sure that anybody facing a life limiting illness would never be alone or in pain. Over the next ten years hospice founder Alice argued her case to town leaders, business owners and residents, harnessed support and raised funds.

It led to the setting up of the hospice which offers specialist palliative care to hundreds of adults from Hartlepool and East Durham, living with illnesses including Cancer, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorder, Motor Neurone Disease, end stage heart disease and Parkinson’s.