Good citizens brighten up Hartlepool Marina

A team of teenagers have brightened up part of Hartlepool Marina after signing up for a national scheme.

Eight 16-year-olds, all from Hartlepool and Peterlee, spent a week sprucing up On Water Training on the marina after signing up to the National Citizen Service during the school holidays.

Some of the young people who have been working with On Water Training at Hartlepool Marina as part of the National Citizen Service scheme.

The group, calling themselves Team 20, produced a colourful mural reflecting Hartlepool’s past, present and future.

And they transformed a number of battered old drums into a set of brightly painted nautical-themed table and chairs.

Scheme leader Anthony Knight said: “The young people have been working at On Water Training as part of their Social Action Project to improve the area and facilities.

“We have created a mural that reflects the history, heritage and culture of the marina and also the local wildlife and some of the projects that On Water Training deliver.”

Adam Henderson, founder of On Water Training, which provides opportunities for people to experience all kinds of water activities, was delighted with the teenagers’ work.

He said: “They have shown us what they are made of with their skills and we have been overwhelmed with their commitment, dedication, teamwork and creativity to upcycle something and give it a great new use.

“The mural is a great representation of what we can appreciate from our past, what’s going on now and a bit of a glimpse of what the future holds. “We have not yet decided where we are going to put it but we have a few locations in mind.

“We want as many people as possible to be to see it.

“We also hope there are many more opportunities in the future to share skills and for people on the National Citizen Service to come and have positive experiences.”

NCS participant Laura Carter said the best thing about the experience was the challenge.

Godfrey Kazomba, 16, said: “It is a ten week summer so it is something good to do.”

James Johnson added: “It is something good that we can put on our CVs.”

The National Citizen Service programme is open to young people aged 15 to 17 and enables them to learn new skills and take part in projects that contribute to the community.

It lasts for four weeks, and includes adventure activities, a week of independent living and planning a project to make a difference.