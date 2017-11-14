Granddad's stunning tattoo tribute to Bradley Lowery

The granddad of inspirational Bradley Lowery has paid tribute to the much-missed youngster by being inked with two stunning tattoos.

Howard Stonebank has had an image of Bradley tattooed onto each of his arms.

Bradley, from Blackhall, died in July at the age of six after a brave battle with neuroblastoma.

The Sunderland AFC fan had touched the hearts of the football world before his death with a number of appearances as mascot for the Black Cats, Everton and England.

His story crossed football rivalries, and one of the pictures of Bradley tattooed onto Newcastle United fan Howard depicts the youngster in a Sunderland shirt.

The other picture is Bradley in an England strip on the day he led out the national team with hero Jermain Defoe.

A post published by Bradley's mum Gemma on Facebook said: "How amazing are my dad's tribute tattoos to our brave boy.

"I would also like to point out my dad is a Newcastle supporter. #cancerhasnocolours"

Following Bradley's passing, tributes flooded in for him from around the world.

Thousands turned out in Blackhall to say goodbye on the day he was laid to rest, while many more across the world wore football shirts to pay tribute to him.

The Bradley Lowery Foundation - a charity set up in the youngster's honour - was officially launched in August, and aims to help children with cancer.

During his brave battle with the disease, hundreds of thousands of pounds were donated to Bradley's cause as his family looked to raise enough money for pioneering treatment in the USA.

After his story was beamed across the world when he was a mascot for Sunderland in a Premier League game against Everton, the Toffees donated £200,000 to the appeal.

That kicked-off a special relationship between the family and Everton, and he was subsequently invited to the Liverpool-based club's Goodison Park to be mascot for a Premier League game against Manchester City.

It is Bradley's relationship with Jermain Defoe which will live long in the memory for many after the pair struck up a touching friendship.

After his death, Jermain paid tribute to his 'best friend', who had been his mascot on his return to the England team for a match against Lithuania at Wembley in March.