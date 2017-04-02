Great British Bake Off finalist is star of creative science show

Great British Bake Off finalist Andrew Smyth was one of the stars of the show at a day of creative fun at a North East attraction.

Maker Faire UK – a two-day festival of hacking, crafting, coding, DIY and garden shed inventing – enjoyed a bumper first day yesterday as people of all ages flocked to the Life Science Centre in Newcastle.

Youngsters having fun on the first day of the Maker Faire UK in Newcastle. Pic: North News & Pictures.

It included a first visit to the city for Andrew, who wowed audiences with several live baking shows across the day as he whipped up an intricate cake finished with edible gems.



Monika Liskiewicz travelled from Leeds to visit the event, which is part-science, part-country fair, and was lucky enough to win one of Andrew’s cakes.

She said: “This is actually my fourth visit to Maker Faire UK. I always have fun, but winning the cake just made it my best visit yet!”



Maker Faire UK, which continues today, has become an annual highlight for Life Science Centre.

It attracts more than 300 talented makers from across the globe each year, as well as eager visitors from across the UK and beyond.



“It’s great to see so many new faces this year, with just over a quarter of the exhibitors making their Maker Faire UK debut,” said Linda Conlon, chief executive of the International Centre for Life, home to the Life Science Centre.

“I’m particularly pleased to welcome members of the organisation Girl Geeks this year, and I hope they inspire more girls and women to take part in future Faires.”



An animatronic T-Rex was one of the star attractions at Maker Faire UK. Pic: North News & Pictures.