Great-grandmother Hilda is second in family to celebrate 100th birthday

A Wearside great-grandmother who is ‘loved by everyone’ has celebrated her 100th birthday surrounded by family and friends.

Hilda Bones, marked the momenteous occasion on Wednesday with a party at The Mews Care Home in Houghton, which saw her loved-ones gather to enjoy a tea party in her honour.

Her daughter Elaine Brannon, 63, from Sunderland who organised the event along with staff at the home, said she had a lovely day.

She said: “It was a great day and everyone came along to enjoy a tea party and music from a singer at the home.

“My mum was born in Roker as one of four children, and went to Stansfield Street School in Sunderland, before she married my dad Walter Bones.

“I’m not sure how they met, but while we were growing up she was a full-time mum and we always went on camping holidays together to places such as Kent, Wales and the Lake District. “She always loved holidays and is known for just enjoying life. “She is loved by everyone and is very popular.”

Mrs Bones now has two grandchildren, Georgina Hughes and Victoria Brannon, as well as three great grandchildren-Carmen, 10, Caitlyn, eight, and Chloe Hughes, six.

Mrs Brannon, along with her husband Matthew Brannon and all of the grandchildren, came along to wish Mrs Bones a happy birthday at her home.

She added: “An interesting fact about our family is that my mum’s sister Doreen Davey also lived to 101 years old!

“My mum never really worked, but during the Second World War she was a volunteer fire warden.

100 year old Hilda Bones holding her birthday card from Queen Elizabeth with her daughter Elaine Brannon (sitting right) and granddaughters Victoria Brannon (left) and Georgina Hughes. Picture by FRANK REID

“But we all laughed at that when she told us that she didn’t even know where the fire extinguisher was!

“My mum didn’t have any hobbies, but she used to tell us how when she was younger she would go swimming between the piers in Roker. “She would go there wearing her swimming costume with her coat on top!

“She is just a lovely lady so we were delighted to be able to organise a party to wish her a very happy birthday.”