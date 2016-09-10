Great North Running team keeping memory of Hartlepool wife alive

A team of 20 athletes will help to keep the memory of a much loved Hartlepool woman alive when they line up for Sunday’s Great North Run.

Team Sally Holbrook has grown in numbers in the regional half marathon from six to around 20 in the last three years.

Sally Holbrook

It was formed by keen runner Phil Holbrook after he tragically lost his wife Sally in a car crash near Greatham on December 23, 2012.

Phil, who was also in the car and fought back from life threatening injuries to take up running.

He will take part in his 26th Great North Run this weekend.

Phil said: “I did the first one in 1981 and have only missed 10 in that time. I go to quite a few 10k runs around the country and the Great North Run just stands out on its own.

“They say it is the best half marathon in the world and they are probably right.”

Like Phil, Sally was a big Hartlepool United fan, and this year Team Sally is proud to welcome former star player Tommy Miller to the team.

The team, who are all raising money for Hartlepool & District Hospice, will stand out among the crowds in bright orange vests.

Since 2014, the team has raised over £10,000, and last year the hospice named a residential room in Sally’s name.

Phil, 56, added: “Sally did the Great North Run a couple of times and was a big supporter of the hospice.

“When I got into running more it just seemed the obvious local charity to support.

“It is like a legacy for her.”

The team hope to raise £5,000 between them this year. You can sponsor Team Sally Holbrook through the Everyday Hero website or by donating directly to the hospice.