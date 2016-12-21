Green Santa rewards school

Santa took time out of his busy schedule to deliver eco-friendly Christmas presents to competition winners at Lynnfield Primary School in Hartlepool.

Bus operator Stagecoach North East invited children to write a letter to Green Santa to ask for environmentally friendly presents for their school worth up to £250.

Deb O’Connor, School Council lead at Lynnfield Primary School, said: “We are so pleased to have been given this gift as we are desperately trying to complete our memorial garden.

“It has taken longer than expected due to a few setbacks beyond our control.

“We would like to thank Stagecoach for providing this opportunity and also Green Santa for choosing our school as winner.”

The memorial garden was set up by pupils on the school council after the death of their much-loved headteacher.

Lyla Taylor, 11, from Lynnfield Primary School, said: “I feel very proud that we have won this competition and I can’t wait to get the new things for the garden.”

The pupils at Lynnfield Primary school requested hedgehog homes, bird feeders and a bird table to attract more wildlife.

Steve Walker, managing director, Stagecoach North East, says: “Each year the children come up with fun and creative ideas for their entries, as well as using their imagination for presents to help the school and the environment and this year was no exception.

“I would like to thank all the children who entered the competition and congratulate Lynnfield Primary School on its excellent efforts this year.”

The school look forward to adding to their garden.