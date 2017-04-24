Gritters out across North East for winter's unexpected return

Gritters will be out in force across the region to cope with the likely arctic blast.

The Met Office reported earlier today that a combination of snow, sleet, hail, frost, rain, thunder and lightning were all possibly heading the North East's way over the coming 36 hours.

Durham County Council reacted by confirming that major routes such as the A690 Durham-Sunderland road and the A19 Sunderland-Hartlepool stretch are among the areas to be targeted on Monday evening.

Hartlepool Borough Council also tweeted: "With temperatures forecast to fall, our gritters will be out later today. Please take care on the roads."