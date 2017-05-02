Group is hoping to bag a boost

An arts group is hoping to bag a massive cash boost to help unite and empower communities across Hartlepool.

BloomInArt is one of three groups vying for the public’s vote for the chance to take away the top grant on offer as part of Tesco’s Bags of Help initiative.

The store has teamed up with Groundwork to launch its community funding scheme which sees grants of £4,000, £2,000 and £1,000 - raised from the 5p bag levy - being awarded to local community projects.

BloomInArt hopes the cash will enable the group to bring its ‘Unification’ project, which aims to bring art and artists to nine community spaces in Hartlepool, to life.

This year sees the 50th anniversary of the unification of Old Hartlepool with West Hartlepool.

The aim of the project - Light after Darkness - is to give each group a voice though artistic expression developing curiosity, empathy, tolerance and resilience.

The project has been designed to unite and empower communities helping to increase sense of collective identity.

Rachel Laycock – artist and co-director of BloomInArt said: “We are thrilled to make it through to the next stage and urge people to support the project. We are striving to engage and unite our community though the arts.”

The final artwork created with the project will be permanently housed to form a legacy. A collective exhibition will be held at Hartlepool Wintertide Festival on November 24–26 at the Headland. Voting is open in stores throughout May and June. Customers cast their vote using a token given each time they shop.

To find out more visit www.tesco.com/bagsofhelp