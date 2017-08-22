Growers show off fantastic flowers and top quality veg at Hartlepool show

Have your say

Fantastic flowers and high quality vegetables won prizes at the annual Hartlepool Horticultural Show.

The show has earned a reputation as one of the biggest and best shows in the North East.

Hartlepool Horticulture Show secretary Tom Hammond.

Growers proudly displayed their wares over the weekend at the Town Hall Theatre in Raby Road.

The National Gladioli Society also held its northern exhibition at the show, attracting growers from all over the country.

Exhibits included champion carnations, dahlias, fuchsias, and sweet peas as well as a variety of vegetables.

Fifty-three exhibitors entered 700 exhibits in the show.

Award winning grower Phil Orley with some of his prize winning parsnips.

Judging got underway early on Saturday morning, and the proud winners were presented with their trophies on Sunday afternoon.

Show secretary Tom Hammond said: “The show went very well considering the growing conditions we have had with the weather this year.

“The place was really full of flowers and top quality vegetables.

“Everybody that came remarked that it looked excellent and they all enjoyed it.

Some of the show exhibits

“We had people from as far away as Derby and Chesterfield and from Dundee and Hexham in the north.”

Cash prizes were awarded for best display in each category, and the Tom Hammond Special Award for best display in show was won by M Simpson from Durham.

M Simpson also won the National Vegetable Society Medal for best exhibit in the vegetables section.

Some of the other winners included: Dahlias - K Westwood won the National Dahlia Silver Medal for best exhibit; M Read won the George Waugh Trophy for best exhibit (classes 3-10).

In the Gladioli section J.H Davidson won the Ridsdale Trophy for Best Vase in Show, and also the National Gladioli Society Silver Medal Card for Best Gladioli in Show.

The Eric Benson Trophy in the Fuchsias category for Most Points in Show or Class was won by J Nicholson.

Tom thanked the management of the theatre and Hartlepool Borough Council for their support.