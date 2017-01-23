Growing Hartlepool family celebrate five generations after welcoming new addition Elsie to the clan

A growing Hartlepool family is celebrating five generations after welcoming a gorgeous new addition to the clan.

Little Elsie Billyard was born almost three weeks ago - becoming the very first great-great-grandchild of family matriarch Maureen Stewart.

Maureen Stewart with 3-week-old Elsie Billyard, Maureens' daughter Shirley Blair, her son Paul Blair (left) and Dylan Billyard (2nd right)

The 76-year-old, retired domestic, was born in 1940 near Raby Road in the town, but now lives at Owton Manor.

The youngster is also the first great grandchild of mother-of-three Shirley Blair, 55, a care worker from Dyke House.

Shirley’s son Paul Blair, 39, a scaffolder, also from the Dyke House area, becomes a grandfather for the first time, to little Elsie.

His son Dylan Billyard, 23, and partner Natalie Scott, 21, are the proud new parents of baby Elsie, who was born on January 3.

Dylan, a painter and decorator, and beautician Natalie, live with their brand new little family at Clavering Estate.

Shirley said she was thrilled to have such a big family, which is growing larger and larger every single year.

She said her brother Andrew Stewart suggested contacting the Mail, when fifth-generation addition Elsie arrived, bringing the family so much joy.

“It is very rare these days,” Shirley said.

“We are absolutely over the moon.

“Elsie was 6lb 5 when she was born and has the most lovely, gorgeous eyes.

“She has these little chunky lips – they are absolutely luscious lips.

“She is such a content and good baby and a lovely addition to the family.”

Shirley also has two daughters, Emma and Olivia.

“We are a very big family,” she said.

“The fact that I started out young, and so did everybody else, Dylan started young.

“It’s great, because I will still be young enough to enjoy Elsie for many years to come.”