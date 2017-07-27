Grub’s Up! Team take on a bushtucker trial for Hartlepool charity

A group of charity fundraisers needed cast iron stomachs when they took on an eating challenge with a difference.

On the menu for the four was a range of gruesome treats to make their mouths water.

Michael Day with mealworm.

The bushtucker trial event was held at Collier and Wood in the town and all the money raised will be going towards the Miles for Men charity.

Michael Day, 43, Richie Griffiths, 36, Stephen Picton, 46 and Troy Handisides, 21, were the brave contestants who took on the challenge.

Starters was Witchetty Grub salad accompanied by Buffalo Worms and Wax Worms.

This was followed by a first course of cockroach and mealworm. Main course was a black century egg with sides of fish eyes, worms and crickets.

And, to finish off the gourmet meal was a dessert of squid smoothy in a shot glass.

The contestants in the I’m A Celebrity-style trial were told they could forfeit, but then they would lose money for the charity.

All of the team tried all of the items, but many were vomited straight back up.

Michael, who founded Miles for Men in 2012, which raises money for cancer charities, took the challenge in his stride.

Bushtucker eating trials to raise funds for Miles For Men. Century egg

He said: “It was all for a good cause, so it was worth it.”

Stephen said: “I would never do it again.”

And, Ritchie said it would definitely depend on how much money was on offer.

Rob Collier, from Advanced Retail Solutions, organised the event as an unusual way to raise money for Miles for Men.

Richie Griffiths with cockroach and mealworm salad.

He said: “We came on board as partners for the charity and this was the first thing we have organised and we will be doing other things.

“I don’t know about it becoming an annual event, but it was very funny to watch.

“It was all for a good cause and was also a good excuse to have a bit of fun. It wasn’t pleasant for them to say the least.”

Businesses in the town pledged money for every trial the four completed and it hoped they have raise more than £800.

The charity has already raised more than £200,000 for worthy causes and is set to stage the Miles for Men run and Walk for Women at Seaton Carew at the weekend.

Fish eyes.

Stephen Picton with earth worm.

Stephen Picton with 100 year century egg.