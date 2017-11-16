Guns are being handed in to police in Cleveland as part of an amnesty

Three days into a firearms amnesty Cleveland Police have already had several guns handed in.

A spokesman for the force said they have had a revolver, six shotguns, ammunition and some component parts handed in.

In line with the national campaign, throughout two weeks, those surrendering firearms will not face prosecution for the illegal possession of the firearm at the point of surrender to lawful authority and they can remain anonymous.

However, the history of each live weapon will be checked for evidence of its use in crimes.

The spokesman said: "Many firearms may be held in innocence and ignorance of their legality or may be overlooked or forgotten in people’s homes.

"The surrender gives holders the chance to dispose of the firearm or ammunition safely by taking it to a local police station and handing it in, or by calling 101 to arrange collection.

"Surrendering unwanted, unlicensed weapons avoids the risk of them becoming involved in criminality and means that members of the community can dispose of firearms in a safe place."

The surrender began on Monday, November 13, and will run until midnight on Sunday, November 26, and police are hoping to collect as many guns and ammunition as possible during the campaign.

Both Cleveland and Durham Police are backing the nationwide two-week drive to take guns off Britain’s streets.

The surrender is part of a national initiative co-ordinated by the National Ballistics Intelligence Service (NABIS) and aims to prevent weapons and ammunition from getting into the wrong hands.

Cleveland Police’s Inspector Mark Pitt said: “We recognise that in Cleveland we have very few issues with gun crime, however, we have had instances whereby people have come into possession of a firearm unintentionally, for example, whilst clearing out a relative’s home.

“Those people can bring the firearms to us so that they are disposed of in a safe manner without the fear of consequences for illegal possession of the weapon.

“Any potential risk to our community can be further reduced with the surrender of each and every weapon, component part or piece of ammunition, so I would encourage all members of the community to support this surrender where they can.”

Anyone with information regarding illegal firearms activity can also call police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.