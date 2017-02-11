Gym calls on members to take up charity challenge

A Hartlepool gym is calling members to put their fitness to the test in a series of endurance challenges.

Xercise4less at Middleton Grange shopping centre is challenging fitness fans to take up a number of tough tasks as part of a month-long campaign in support of a national blood cancer charity.

Ryan Southern holding containers as he trains to take part in the Anthony Nolan charity event being held in Xercise4Less. Picture by FRANK REID

Members will be asked to perform a different exercise stance every week and try to hold it for as long as possible.

They will be asked to make a donation of £1 and the proceeds will go to Anthony Nolan, the UK’s largest blood cancer charity.

Karl Brown, membership sales manager, said: “This month our chosen charity that we are supporting is Anthony Nolan and for every new member that we generate we will make a donation to the charity.

“The charity is very close to the heart of one of our managers. We are doing loads of challenges in the gym throughout the month for members to donate and take part in, and we hope it will be well supported.”

Xercise4less kicked things off on Monday night with the plank challenge.

A plank is similar to a press up but the person rests on their forearms instead of their hands.

For each challenge, the participant will be timed by a member of staff.

The one who receives the best time will be rewarded with three months’ membership free.

Next Monday, members will try to sit with their back to the wall for as long as they can hold out.

On Monday, February 20, it is onto the rowing machines for the Superhe-Row Challenge.

And the following week, members’ strength will be put to the test by holding heavy packages of protein powder in each arm for as long as possible.

Xercise4less opened its doors to non-members last weekend when it collected more donations for the Anthony Nolan charity.

It matches individuals willing to donate their blood stem cells or bone marrow to people with blood cancer and blood disorders who desperately need lifesaving transplants.

Xercise4less opened in part of the former Marks & Spencer store in Middleton Grange in December with more than 400 pieces of state of the art gym equipment.