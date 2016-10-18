Halloween 2016 is almost here - send us your Spooky Snaps

October has officially arrived - and that means it's time for Halloween, and Spooky Snaps!

So we hope you've bought your white face paint, your fake blood and your vampire cape.

Amber Rose Weedy.

We want to see the best costumes you've got to offer as the scariest day of the year dawns on us once again.

Last year we got hundreds of your creepy costumes - and we can't wait to see even more this year.

If you send us a scarily good photograph, please don't forget to include the full name and age of the person in the picture, and where they're from.

So get snapping and send your pictures to copydesk@northeast-press.co.uk, or share with us on Twitter or Facebook.

Hope and Maya Nicholson.

Eliza in her Halloween outfit from 2015.

Picture by Sandra Hunter.