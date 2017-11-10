Happy 100th birthday for Hartlepool care home resident Tom Larke

A Hartlepool care home threw a birthday party for a very special resident.

Tom Larke celebrated his 100th birthday at a party for family, friends and fellow residents at HC-One’s Sheraton Court Care Home.

Tom was born and educated in Norwich, attending Norwich Technical School, where he was a top student, before attaining his ONC, specialising in Chemistry, in 1933.

He was an external student in the University of London, qualifying in science in 1940.

He initially worked for Siemens in the south of England and in 1944 he invented an ‘improved method of making electrolyte pellets for electric cells and batteries” which was patented.

A few years later his company moved him to Hartlepool. He continued working for Siemens and then for GEC Telecommunications, and served as a captain in the Home Guard from 1952-56.

Tom met Ann when she was nursing in County Durham and he was a patient in hospital.

They married in 1948 and were completely devoted to each other until her death in March.

To mark the special day, Sheraton Court Care Home put on a small party which was attended by family, friends, members of the care team, and fellow residents.

A special birthday cake was made for Tom and presented to him in the dining room which was decorated with banners and balloons.

Care Home manager Carole Thomson said Tom had spent his special day surrounded by cards and flowers and had been ‘really spoilt’ by family and friends.

“Everyone had a lovely time celebrating Tom’s birthday,” said Carole.

“Tom is a lovely resident and the oldest at Sheraton Court so we had to mark the momentous occasion even though he didn’t want too much fuss.

“Happy Birthday again Tom, it was an honour celebrating with you.”