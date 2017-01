The latest addition to Hardwick Hall's musical line-up is absolute Madness.

The hotel has announced that the 80s hit-makers will headline a show on Friday, August 18, the evening before this year's Hardwick Live Festival.

Gates will be open at 4pm and the all-standing event finishes at 11pm.

Tickets - for adults priced at £45, teenagers (13-16) at £15 and children over three at £8 - go on sale from the website www.hardwicklive.co.uk/madness-live go on-sale from 9am on Friday.