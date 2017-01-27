Harry Potter Book Night to take place at Hartlepool Library

Wizards and witches in Hartlepool are being urged to join library staff as part of a global celebration of all things Harry Potter.

The town’s Central Library in York Road will be staging two events – one for children and families and the other for adults – on Thursday, February 2, to mark Harry Potter Book Night.

Fans can dress up as their favourite Harry Potter character and try to win the best dressed prize.

The children and families event runs from 4pm to 5.30pm.

Games and activities will take place and staff will be dressing to create a potions corner.

Admission is free, although there will be charges for some additional activities.

The adult event is from 6pm to 8.30pm. Tickets cost £3 and include refreshments on arrival.

There will also be a chance to test your Harry Potter knowledge in a quiz.

Heather Bellwood, children’s and outreach librarian, said: “We’re so excited to be joining up with schools, libraries, bookshops and community throughout the UK and Ireland – indeed the world – to celebrate the third annual Harry Potter Book Night.

“In the library, the Harry Potter series of book is always high in our issues and the books have been replaced again and again as each new generation discovers the magic of Harry and his friends.

“Last year, we had a lot of adults wanting to come to the children’s event so by popular demand we have decided to offer the event for adults later in the evening.”

Contact the Central Library on (01429) 272905 or call in to book tickets.