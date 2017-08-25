Hartlepool A689 roadworks continue into September

Highways bosses hope to complete repairs to a major road in around a fortnight.
Hartlepool Borough Council is currently carrying out remedial work on a stretch of the A689 heading into town between the Owton Lodge roundabout and the Brierton Lane turn-off.
Sections of the busy dual carriageway have been reduced in phases to a single lane since the scheme started last month.
A borough council spokesman has now said: “We are looking at September 8 for the scheme to be completed and thanks motorists and residents in the area for their patience while the roadworks have been ongoing.”
