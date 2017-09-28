Hartlepool actor urges aspiring stars to attend local drama school

A Hartlepool actor set for stardom is encouraging young people across the region to follow in his footsteps and join their local drama school.

Ethan Scott, who has recently taken up a place to study musical theatre at Guildford School of Acting, has said his seven years at Gala Theatre Stage School (GTTS) in Durham have prepared him for the career he now hopes to have.

He said: “My time at GTSS has been so helpful in equipping me for a career in the industry by helping me come out of my shell and building my confidence and ability in all aspects of performing arts, dance, acting and singing.

“As the time approached for auditions for theatre schools, GTSS made it their priority to help me in any possible way with devising monologues to finding sheet music and running songs, preparing me for the big day.”

Formed in 2002, GTSS is now made up of about 200 young people between the ages of three to 23, with classes in dance, acting and vocal techniques.

Joining is not only about performance, but also helps young people improve teamwork, build confidence and develop social skills.

And Ethan – who has also helped with teaching at GTSS for the last two years – has taken on numerous roles in shows at the school, including taking on the role of Roger in Rent earlier this year.

Before leaving, he also took on the role of the footman in The Twelve Pound Look, which played at the Gala earlier this month.

Ethan is not the only one hoping to continue his career on stage after GTSS, with six of his fellow Rent cast going on to theatre schools.

Ethan added: “Rent was one of my favourite shows at GTSS, and I was emotional, both due to the sadness of the story we were telling but also knowing that it was my last show.

“The thing about GTSS is that every time you walk into the building it is enjoyable, everyone that is part of the GTSS family knows that and it really feels like home.

“If you are wondering whether to join, I would say stop thinking and join in, throw yourself in at 110%.”

Kate Sorahan, theatre education officer, said: “Although we are always sorry to see our students leave, we look forward to following all of their progress over the next few years.

“Anyone who has been inspired by their success should get in touch to find out more about joining GTSS and the wide range of opportunities we have on offer.”