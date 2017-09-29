Hartlepool Adult Education Service first of its kind to win accolade

An adult education service has been hailed during a celebration event.

The outstanding work of staff at Hartlepool Borough Council’s Adult Education Service (HADED) was recognised at an ‘Investors in Careers Award’ event.

The service was praised for being the first service of its kind in the country to achieve the highly prestigious ‘Investors in Careers’ national award, which recognises the highest quality careers advice provided by staff and volunteers and builds upon the service also securing the ‘Investors in Volunteering’ Award in 2016.

Speeches were given by Councillor Kevin Cranney, Hartlepool Borough Council’s chair of Regeneration Services Committee, Councillor Christopher Akers-Belcher, the leader of the council, and the Mayor of Hartlepool Councillor Paul Beck, each congratulating staff for their commitment to adult learning in the town.

The Mayor of Hartlepool presented the award to Olwen Maddison, project co-ordinator, who led the team on securing the award for the service.

Councillor Kevin Cranney, lead member for the council’s Adult Education Service, said: “We are extremely proud of this service’s achievement.

“Over the past few years it has continued to go from strength to strength, establishing itself as a leading education and training provider, and this latest accomplishment is a true testament to the fantastic work carried out by staff and volunteers.

“The whole Adult Education service team have dedicated so much time, effort and professional support to the development of adult learning in the town and this award is very well deserved.”