Hartlepool aims for victory as town hits the screen in new royal drama series

Council chiefs in Hartlepool are hoping for a tourism boost as the town’s own HMS Trincomalee doubles for a historic moment in Queen Victoria’s reign in the latest instalment of a prime time show.

The ship, docked in the National Museum of the Royal Navy in the town, and the surrounding buildings were used as the backdrop for scenes in the ITV drama Victoria.

The hit programme returns to TV screens for a second series on Sunday, with a trailer for the show featuring the boat in the recreation of the moment the monarch leads the launch of the Trafalgar, which took place in Woolwich in June 1841.

The cast and crew visited the town in February and May as they shot scenes for the eight-episode run of the historical drama.

It is hoped the show will help pave the way for further filming in the area, as Hartlepool Borough Council continues to work on plans to create its own studio, with tourists to be drawn in too as they seek out locations they have seen on screen.

The first programme in the series picks up a month after the end of the end of the first series as Queen Victoria, played by Doctor Who’s Jenna Coleman, and Price Albert, played Tom Hughes, who starred in spy drama The Game, face new challenges at home and abroad.

HMS Trincomalee is docked in Hartlepool.

The series, written by Daisy Goodwin, will also see some new faces arrive at the palace, with iconic BAFTA Award-winning actress Dame Diana Rigg joining the regular cast as the Duchess of Buccleuch, the Queen’s new Mistress of the Robes.

Councillor Kevin Cranney, the council’s deputy leader and chairman of the its regeneration services committee said: “We were delighted to welcome ITV back in February to the National Museum of the Royal Navy, following previous visits to the town to film scenes of successful television dramas including George Gently and Vera.

“One of our key targets within the recently launched Council Plan for 2017 to 2020 is to build on Hartlepool’s reputation as an excellent location for TV and film production by further developing our partnership with Cleveland College of Art and Design to create a northern film studio.

“We are continuing to develop our strong links with national and international production companies to encourage film tourism, as Hartlepool continues to become an increasingly attractive filming destination thanks to its distinctive cultural assets and rich heritage.”

We are continuing to develop our strong links with national and international production companies to encourage film tourism, as Hartlepool continues to become an increasingly attractive filming destination thanks to its distinctive cultural assets and rich heritage. Councillor Kevin Cranney

The show will be screened at 9.05pm on Sunday.