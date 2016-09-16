Hartlepool annual charity golf day has raised £20,000 over four years

The fourth annual charity day at a golf course in aid of Hartlepool and District Hospice has brought the total raised to almost £20,000.

The Tech Golf Club’s Dave Robinson charity golf day in July seen 19 teams compete, raising £3,500 during the fundraising day.

The hospice, based in Wells Avenue, needs £2,340,000 to provide specialist palliative care to hundreds of adults from Hartlepool and East Durham each year.

They only receive 24 per cent NHS funding, so these charity days are a fantastic way to contribute towards the cost of the tailor-made care packages given to patients and their family and carers

Janice Forbes, community fundraiser at the hospice, said: “Everything raised from the day will be used to fund our specialist care services.

“I hope all of the teams enjoyed taking part and would like to say a big well done to the winners.

“I would like to thank Tony and the organisers for their continued support of the Hospice and congratulate them on the success of this event.”

After the friendly competition, participants went back to the Tech Rugby Club for a presentation and a performance by professional function band, The Hobbies.

Tony Steele, one of the organisers, said: “A great day was had by all at the Dave Robinson charity golf day, which was won by Team Robinson. After the competition we all went back to Tech Rugby Club who have been great supporters of ours and I would like to thank Shirley and all the staff there for their hard work.”

Tony added: “After the presentation there was a full night of entertainment including the great band, the Hobbies. I would like to thank all the sponsors and the teams for their support and Steve Hughes and Alan Barratt for all the help they give me every year to make this day such a success.”