Hartlepool bar to have licence reviewed after police bemoan problems with violence

A decision will be taken tomorrow over the future of a Hartlepool bar police say has been dogged by violent incidents.

Police chiefs have asked Hartlepool Borough council to review the licence at Loons, in Victoria Road.

The application by police relating to Loons

Loons is one of the few premises in the town with a licence to remain open until 4am and Cleveland Police say that in the last five months alone 12 violent incidents have been reported there – considerably more than any other licensed premises in the town.

Applying to the council for a review of the bar’s licence, the force said: “As a result of these incidents they are, undoubtedly, not upholding two of the four main licensing objectives, namely The Prevention of Crime and Disorder, and Public Safety.

“The police have tried to work closely with Loons to try and alleviate some of the issues.

“They were identified as being one of the top three premises for recorded crime in the Cleveland area in a crime analysis of on licensed premises for the 2016 year.

“They have, however, themselves come up with a list of actions they have taken to try and help, which form their own action plan, which they have had in place since March 2017.

“Unfortunately, none of the interventions or systems put in place have been able to give Loons sufficient breathing space to combat or quell what has become something of a cycle for the premise.

“Such are the concerns of Cleveland Police that they find no alternative but to make this application for a review of the Premises Licence.”

A Hartlepool Borough Council spokesman confirmed the application had been considered by a meeting of the council’s licensing sub-committee on Monday, which heard submissions from both sides.

Councillors had been unable to reach a decision on the application in the time allotted and the meeting will resume at 9.30am tomorrow.

A decision is expected later that morning.