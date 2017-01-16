Hartlepool-based company helping to keep thousands warm this winter

A Hartlepool-based company is helping thousands of people stay warm this winter after launching a project with an emerging entrepreneur.

Omega Plastics, which has premises in Queens Meadow Business Park, Hartlepool, has partnered with Sally Phillips, inventor of environmentally-friendly draught excluder the ‘Chimney Sheep’.

Since the Chimney Sweep launched four years ago, over 40,000 units have been sold. The company is on course to generate a £250,000 turnover in this financial year.

Omega has helped to develop the product range and streamline production. The Chimney Sheep’s design uses thick, wiry wool to fit and insulate chimneys.

Sally said: “It is absolutely crucial that the plastic components are precisely tooled to fit together tightly enough to give a firm hold, which is why I approached Omega Plastics following a recommendation.

“Working with the team at Omega Plastics has been hugely beneficial. Having the tooling and manufacturing on one site made the development and production process more efficient and cost-effective. Omega’s acute attention to detail also ensures that we always have a high-quality end product.”

Michael Winship, business development manager at Omega Plastics, said: “It’s been fantastic working with Sally on the new component designs and tooling. Helping our customers to realise their concepts and get their products into the marketplace is what drives us. Working together we were able to provide a full solution for the project, taking Chimney Sheep from the re-design stage through to creating precise production ready tools and manufacture.