Hartlepool-based MEP welcomes election of new UKIP leader Paul Nuttall – saying he ‘truly understands how to take on Labour

Hartlepool-based MEP Jonathan Arnott has welcomed the election of new UKIP leader Paul Nuttall – saying he ‘truly understands’ how to take on Labour.

Mr Arnott, MEP for North East England, said that under the leadership of Mr Nuttall, Hartepool has an ‘incredible opportunity’ to win the town’s parliamentary seat at the next election.

Jonathan Arnott and Paul Nuttall

Mr Nuttall has promised to ‘replace’ Labour as the voice of the working class after being elected by a landslide as Nigel Farage’s successor.

The North-West England MEP took 62.6% of the vote, easily beating former deputy chairman Suzanne Evans on 19.3% and ex-soldier John Rees-Evans on 18.1%.

Mr Arnott said: “I’m absolutely delighted That Paul Nuttall has been elected as the new leader of UKIP.

“The landslide victory leaves everybody in no doubt as to the views of the UKIP membership.

“We must now all unite around Paul to make sure that we can achieve our full potential as a party.

“Here in Hartlepool we have an incredible opportunity to gain the parliamentary seat at the next general election and we are going from strength to strength on the council.

“Paul Nuttall is a northerner from a working class background who truly understands how UKIP can take the fight to Labour in its heartland – and win.”

Merseyside-born Mr Nuttall has made clear his sights are on poaching votes from Labour, arguing that the party under Jeremy Corbyn was more interested in ‘dinner party’ topics, like climate change and fair trade, than the interests of their working class voters, such as immigration and social mobility.

“I want to replace the Labour Party and make Ukip the voice of patriotic Britain,” he said in a speech after being named the new leader at an event in Westminster.

“Ukip’s future is bright, but for it to be so, Ukip must unite. Today’s result has ensured that it will.”