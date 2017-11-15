Hartlepool beaches secure top bathing quality ratings

Bathing water at Seaton Carew have been given a clean bill of health by officials.

The waters at Seaton Carew (Centre), North Gare and Crimdon have achieved an Excellent standard after passing the water quality tests, while Seaton Carew (North) was Good.

The ratings are based on samples taken by the Environment Agency between May and September each year and assessed against strict regulations.

Richard Warneford, Northumbrian Water’s wastewater director, said: “Our two decades of investment has yielded significant benefits, and we are confident that by maintaining focus upon the North East coastline we can continue to drive improvements and make the region’s coast a beacon for excellent bathing water.

“Back in 2000, only four North East bathing waters achieved the standards that were in place at the time, so today shows a massive improvement that we and all of our partners can be proud of.

“We place the environment at the heart of what we do and are extremely proud of the investment and partnership working that we carry out to make our beaches a great place to visit.”

Mr Warneford said investment in better storm water storage facilities and an initiative to divert surface water from sewers into the natural environment contributed to the results.

Northumbrian Water is also funding an investigation into eight bathing waters between Seaton Carew North and Marske to identify further improvements.

No bathing waters in the whole of the North East were found to be Poor.

Sir James Bevan, chief executive of the Environment Agency added: “Maintaining such high water quality standards at English beaches is a huge success and a credit to all those individuals and organisations working hard to keep our bathing waters clean.

“Water quality has improved significantly over the last two decades – but to protect and enhance water quality even further we will need everyone to take the small actions that will help.”