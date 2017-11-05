Hartlepool boss's praise for 'absolutely frightening' travelling support

Hartlepool United need “shooting” if they can’t reward their supporters with a win at Boreham Wood.

That's the plain message from boss Craig Harrison ahead of a return to National League duty in North London on Saturday.

Hartlepool United fans at the FA Cup tie at Morecambe. Pic: Frank Reid.

Harrison was knocked out by the level of the backing his team received in the FA Cup trip to Morecambe yesterday – and the noise.

Pools had a travelling support of 854 fans at the Globe Arena – in a total attendance of 2,004 – where they saw the team bow out 3-0.

It would be naive to expect a similar army heading down the A1 on Saturday, but, there could be an instance of Pools almost getting half the gate at Meadow Park, where the home fans regularly number between 300 and 500.

“I’ve never seen anything like it before,” enthused Harrison. “Our fans were brilliant on Saturday, really top-drawer.

“You would have thought we were the home team and were winning when it was 1-0, 2-0 or even 3-0.

“They were outstanding and the lads acknowledged that straight away. To a man, our players understand how good the fans are.

“If we can’t go to Boreham Wood, give everything we’ve got and win three points for them then we want shooting.

“The fans were absolutely frightening, louder than they have ever been.

“I think they recognised that they were still working hard and taking the game to them."

Harrison was one of the last of the Pools party to leave the field after the tie, which his side lost to goals by Kevin Ellison, Andrew Fleming and a Scott Loach OG.

The support has been incredible all season, the last three awaydays producing turn-outs of 339 (Solihull), 420 (South Shields) and now 854. Fan-tastic