Hartlepool boxer Jordan Ellison to fight Lewis Ritson for Northern Area title

In-form Hartlepool boxer Jordan Ellison is being lined up to fight for his first pro title.

Promoters Phil Jeffries and Fighting Chance have set up a Northern Area championship clash between Ellison and Lewis Ritson at Houghton on Saturday, December 3.

The 10-round lightweight showdown, which is still subject to British Boxing Board of Control approval, looks an absolute belter.

It is a dream come true for Ellison, who has spent the last nine months on the road and in the away corner against some top boxers.

He will be in the away corner at the Rainton Meadows Arena, given his unbeaten rival is under the management of Wearside fight figure Jeffries.

The 20-year-old will also be the underdog given the Forest Hall fighter has reeled off 11 straight wins – five inside the distance – with victory number five coming against Ellison 13 months ago.

But Gus Robinson Developments head coach, Peter Cope, told SportMail that his boxer would not be “fazed” by the “challenge”.

Ellison will be going into the contest full of confidence having boxed so well last time out in a controversial points defeat against WBO inter-continental champ, George Jupp, in London.

Cope said: “Jordan loves a challenge and that’s what he’s got here.

“But he’s been in with a load of unbeaten kids and great amateur champions since he came to us and he’s beaten a few of them into the bargain.

“He beat Jupp as well but got ripped off sadly.

“George had just come off a world title fight and Jordan made him look ordinary.

“This is a hard fight, I like Lewis and he really does impress me, but Jordan won’t be fazed one bit.

“He wants to fight for a title and this is an opportunity for him.”

There promises to be a large contingent of Hartlepool boxers in action on the bill, including Peter Cope, Gary Fox and Martin Ward.