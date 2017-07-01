Hartlepool boxer looking forward to American dream

Hartlepool boxing pro Savannah Marshall presented a memento to her old college before she starts a new life in America.

Savannah, who is moving to Las Vegas later this year after signing a four-year deal with Floyd Mayweather, handed over a signed vest from last year’s Rio Olympics to Hartlepool College of Further Education.

Savannah Marshall with her World Championship Bronze Medal and coach Tim Coulter

It will be the first item to go on a college Wall of Fame to inspire students.

Savannah is due to enter the ring for her first fight in Las Vegas on August 26, and plans to be move there soon afterwards.

She said: “It is an opportunity too good to say no to. I am most looking forward to making memories and new life experiences.

“I’m excited at being involved with the pros, it will be something completely different to the amateurs.

“I will miss my friends and family here and Headland Boxing Club and my coach Tim [Coulter].

“I’m hoping to fight in the UK and America so I’m hoping I will be backwards and forwards.”

And despite the glitz and glamour of Vegas, Savannah is going there to work hard to make a name for herself. She said: “I think if I can dedicate myself for the four years hopefully I will become successful, make a bit of money and hopefully leave the game proud of myself and feel I have achieved what I want to achieve.”

Savannah praised Hartlepool College of Further Education for their support while her career as Great Britain amateur boxer took off.

She studied BTEC Sport between the age of 16 and 18, and returned two years ago to do a Foundation Degree in Sports Coaching and Exercise, which she has just successful completed.

She had to take time out as she prepared and competed in events such as last year’s Olympics in Rio.

Savannah, who has her sights on a career in teaching after she retires from boxing, said: “I have bene away a lot this year and last year so missed deadlines and they have really helped and supported me.”

Her former tutor Shaun Hope described her as a “perfect role model”.

He said: “Savannah epitomises for us that education is for everyone. She trained for the World Championships and Olympics while still studying here.

“She managed her work while being all over the world, handing assignments in while at training camps. It is our aspiration to have a wall of fame and Savannah is going to be the start of that.”